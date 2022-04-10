Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Fully deserved three points

That said, the visitors still had plenty to play for, coming into the match needing a win to stop a rotten run of results and reignite their play-off hopes.

Queens Park Rangers started the game well and edged it up to just before half-time when Emil Riis put North End in front with a deft finish from a fine left-wing cross by Andrew Hughes.

The scoreboard gave it as an own goal to the QPR defender tracking Riis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End's Daniel Johnson on the ball against QPR

But for me and those around it was the PNE striker’s 18th of the season.

Unfortunately for the Danish ace, he appeared to pull up in the action of scoring and was substituted just before the the half-time whistle.

Having gained the ascendency, Preston continued where they left off early in the second half, with Cameron Archer adding to the hero status secured from scoring the winner against Blackpool with what is becoming a trademark goal.

The way this young and hungry striker uses the cutback onto his favoured left foot to unpick defenders worked again, with a lovely strike putting the hosts firmly in control.

Other goals should have followed, but were either prevented by a heavy touch or lack of awareness as the game moved on in the bright Spring sunshine.

QPR did not give up though, but found keeper Daniel Iversen was yet again in fine form for the Lilywhites with a series of good stops and saves.

Boy are we going to miss him if we cannot persuade Leicester to loan us his excellent service again next season.

He deserved a clean sheet and was spitting mad at the end as a needless tug by Daniel Johnson in injury time conceded a penalty.