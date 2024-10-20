Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Frokjaer was so much more involved and able to put talents to better use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​In the end a fine – albeit narrow – win as North End continue to improve under the management team of Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall.

​As if to emphasise this, a world-class save by Freddie Woodman in stoppage time ensured we kept the three points and put the tin hat on it for me.

It was also pleasing to see striker Emil Riis finally get the goal earlier in that second half after failing to convert three clear-cut opportunities in the first 45 minutes.

You could see the relief on his face, and the much-needed confidence boost it will provide, with him being the only senior striker that is available for the busy period ahead, due to either injury or long-term suspension.

Mads Frokjaer with Coventry City’s Milan van Ewijk

The first half in particular showed the progression to its best effect, as the men in white shirts kept on the front foot and created the chances that come with it. All the players contributed to an entertaining watch, none more so than Robbie Brady and Mads Frokjaer.

Brady is on a bit of a high at the moment, having scored a decisive goal for the Republic of Ireland in last week’s internationals, and probably should have had one here with a well-worked move instigated by him and that ended with him shooting narrowly wide from a good position inside the box. Indeed, it was his assist following a corner that led to the Riis’ winner.

As for Frokjaer, he is starting to look a different player. Yes, we the fans can see he has vision and skill aplenty, but he was so much more involved here and able to put those talents to better use. Long may it continue.

As is typical of the Championship, Coventry also had their chances and wasted at least a good couple as they continue to plough the furrow of their terrible record against the Lilywhites.

I know a few Sky Blues fans, and every time the fixture list comes out they joke with me about how they can already put the game at Deepdale down to a loss before a ball is kicked.

They did get the ball in the net in the second half when 1-0 down, but it was ruled out for a handball in the build-up. Visiting manager Mark Robins was incandescent in the post-match interviews, insisting he would be seeing the referee about the decision.

All this fan can say is that the player made no fuss about it, which for me is usually the sign of a correct call by the officials.

Roll on to the visit of Norwich City under the Deepdale floodlights on Tuesday. Another chance for much-needed points and, hopefully, continued good form.