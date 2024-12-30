Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: First back-to-back wins bring festive cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first back-to-back league wins of the season brought festive cheer to Deepdale following our narrow Boxing Day win over Hull City.

This victory over the ‘Wednesday’ half of Sheffield was more emphatic and therefore more enjoyable in a game that saw plenty of action by both teams and even felt like a cup match at times.

The Owls’ fans filled their allocation on the Kop and their team started brightly, albeit kept out by good all round defending by the Lilywhites.

Following a good five-minute delay whilst an injured referee’s assistant was ‘substituted’, the loss of momentum affected the visitors and suited North End, who gained their own.

North End's Emil Riis celebrates scoring his side's third goal, his second of the match

Why it took so long to change a headset and pick up a flag was a mystery to all those around me, but for once the outcome fell in our favour.

Better play and possession resulted in the opening goal by Emil Riis around the half-hour mark.

In truth it was a scruffy one as he didn’t appear to get good contact on a headed Jack Whatmough cross from the back post and it trickled in slowly. If anything the mis-hit may have fooled the keeper, but they all count and brought a very wide beam to Riis’ face.

As Whatmough’s assist in itself appeared to be assisted by using a defender’s back to gain some height, this fan was surprised that the referee didn’t blow for an infringement. Such are the breaks and meant that we went into half-time with a precious 1-0 lead.

At the restart, Wednesday came out of the blocks hungry for an equaliser.

The hosts weathered this phase and then came close to extending their lead on at least a couple of occasions, the pick of which was a Sam Greenwood belter from outside the box that crashed down off the crossbar and out to safety.

But football can be a cruel game, and a couple of minutes later a loose ball allowed the Owls to break and equalise with a very well-taken strike from about 25 yards out that arrowed into the corner of the net.

However, this did not dent Preston’s confidence or attacking play and within five minutes Josh Bowler was brought down just inside the penalty area and the spot-kick awarded.

Greenwood took up the task and converted with aplomb, it being no less than he deserved for a man of the match display.

He was also involved in the third goal with another sharp strike by him being parried into the path of Riis, who got another scruffy goal that took two attempts, after his first effort was also saved by the keeper.

So, a good Christmas period takes us into New Year’s Day away at fellow Football League founders West Bromwich Albion.

The bit of breathing space of eight points away from the relegation zone is now matched by the eight points below the last play-off spot. When will this fan ever learn to stop dreaming! “It’s the hope that …”