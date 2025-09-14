Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Draw was fair and it feels great to see a revitalised team

A cracking game at Deepdale, especially for a neutral, showcased the good side of Championship football and the reason we all love it.

Preston fans left the stadium feeling slightly down, having taken a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute with a superb Jordan Storey header from a Ben Whiteman corner. There is definitely a new resilience in this refreshed squad and long may that continue.

Also, as a friend of mine is a lifelong Boro fan we met up pre and post-match for a sherbet or three to give this fan the opposition view.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he was in a much happier mood than I and, of course, thought they should have had a penalty in the second half for some alleged incident that I and those around me didn’t see.

Boro's Alan Browne acknowledges the North End fans at the final whistle

My also unsurprising response was that the only thing I could remember was their player going down in the box far too easily under a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge. The joy of being a fan!

However, we did agree that North End bossed the first half with a powerful and aggressive display that finished with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a wonderful goal from loanee Lewis Dobbin.

A good pass from Storey set Dobbin off on a mazy run into the box and, following a few tricky step-overs to give him room, a superb left-footed strike into the corner of the onion bag.

We also agreed that the second half belonged to Middlesbrough. The difference in the money spent on their squad showed up most in their attacking play; just that extra fineness of touch on the ball and movement forward eventually told, albeit from a scrambled equaliser following a great block from my man-of-the-match, Storey.

Inevitably, their equaliser came in stoppage time and was an even more scrambled effort following a corner conceded by yet another great block, this time from Lewis Gibson.

Initially credited to our former player, Alan Browne, it was later given to Sontje Hansen.

There was a nice touch of class from the North End fans in applauding Browne when he came on as substitute earlier in the half, with our ex-captain having given more than 400 games of good service in the Lilywhites’ shirt.

Disappointed overall? A bit, yes, but in reality the draw was a fair result on the day and it just feels great at the moment to see the extra bite and confidence in a revitalised team.