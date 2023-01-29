Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Disappointed we didn't give it go

An upset requires at lot of things to come together on the day if you are to bridge the gulf in class and steal all the headlines.

Apart from a slice of luck, you have to ‘get at ’em and give it a real go: unsettling a superior-quality side puts doubt in their minds and gives you a chance, as we famously did in going 2-0 up when only in LeagueOne and playing then Premier League champions Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also did this to some extent in more recent exploits against Liverpool.

Alan Browne (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon

At least on those occasions I walked home with some feeling of satisfaction, unlike the disappointment felt this time around.

With Deepdale full and the ‘A’ list commentators and pundits broadcasting live on BBC One, this fanwas hoping to see theshackles taken off in what was an effective ‘freebie’ in terms of expected outcomes, and a break from the relentless Championship programme.

Even better, it was apparently 123 years and a day since an emphatic defeat to Preston caused Spurs to change their kit to Lillywhite shirts and navy-blue shorts.

All the stuff you need in the mix to keep alive the romance of the world’s oldest association football competition.

However, it was clear from the first few minutes that Ryan Lowe’s tactic was to contain in the hope of a draw or an extremely unlikely ‘nick’ in the 93rd minute sending us through.

Put simply it didn’t work, and I have some sympathy for the players being constrained in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It left just Ched Evans, a player who does not understand the concept of holding back, on his own to give it a go.

At least he gave the visiting defenders some grief and is the reason he is becoming a bit of legend for us, the fans.