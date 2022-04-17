Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: An interesting summer lies ahead
With the season’s end in sight, an entertaining draw was the Good Friday fayre served up inside Deepdale to complement my earlier hot cross bun.
In truth, apart from getting one over on Blackburn at home a week on Monday, there is little left for North End to play for.
However, the same cannot not be said for Millwall. Still being in with a reasonable chance of a top-six finish gave a raucous edge to their support, it being somewhat above the modest number who travelled up from London.
Following a pretty even start, the hosts got their noses in front early doors with a good burst forward by Daniel Johnson down the left wing, and cross in towards Sean Maguire, that was instead put through his own goal by Lions’ defender Murray Wallace.
The same player made amends only a quarter of an hour later by outjumping Brad Potts to equalise with a powerful header intothe top right-hand corner, giving Daniel Iversen no chance in the Prestongoal.
Another burst forward and cross by Johnson was particularly frustrating for it hitting the heels of Ali McCann instead of falling into his stride for an almost certain goal.
In Johnson’s defence, he may have been aiming for Maguire in a good, but more static, position before McCann’s turn of pace intercepted his eyeline and the ball’s path.
The second half continued in the same manner, with either side capable of winning it, but was most notable for an incredible triple save by Iversen.
The first two were with his feet, followed up by a reaction save with his left hand as he lay on the floor.
Yet again it prompted those around me to ponder how we are going to cope without him next season; especially given the recent sad news of the early end to Declan Rudd’s career?
With the club at something of a crossroads, ending the season with some momentum needs to be combined with quality recruitment in the Summer if we, the fans, are to believe in any progression by time of the 2022-23 kicks off.