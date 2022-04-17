Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: An interesting summer lies ahead

In truth, apart from getting one over on Blackburn at home a week on Monday, there is little left for North End to play for.

However, the same cannot not be said for Millwall. Still being in with a reasonable chance of a top-six finish gave a raucous edge to their support, it being somewhat above the modest number who travelled up from London.

Following a pretty even start, the hosts got their noses in front early doors with a good burst forward by Daniel Johnson down the left wing, and cross in towards Sean Maguire, that was instead put through his own goal by Lions’ defender Murray Wallace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Ali McCann battles with Millwall's Dan McNamara

The same player made amends only a quarter of an hour later by outjumping Brad Potts to equalise with a powerful header intothe top right-hand corner, giving Daniel Iversen no chance in the Prestongoal.

Another burst forward and cross by Johnson was particularly frustrating for it hitting the heels of Ali McCann instead of falling into his stride for an almost certain goal.

In Johnson’s defence, he may have been aiming for Maguire in a good, but more static, position before McCann’s turn of pace intercepted his eyeline and the ball’s path.

The second half continued in the same manner, with either side capable of winning it, but was most notable for an incredible triple save by Iversen.

The first two were with his feet, followed up by a reaction save with his left hand as he lay on the floor.

Yet again it prompted those around me to ponder how we are going to cope without him next season; especially given the recent sad news of the early end to Declan Rudd’s career?