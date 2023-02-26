Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: A much-needed home win, but all still not well

Not since the first day of November have we savoured victory and three points: but all is still not well in the Kingdom of manager Ryan Lowe, with him being booed off again at half-time following another lacklustre display and goal conceded, giving us all a feeling of déjà vu. Thank goodness the players broke out of what some regard as the Lowe shackles and took responsibility in a second half display full of determination and running, with Daniel Johnson leading the charge in creating the opportunity that led to a penalty for the equalising goal.

In truth it was probably a ‘soft’ one from Wigan’s point of view, with the wily Johnson perhaps risking injury to ensure contact with the outrushing Latics keeper.

There is no doubt Johnson was hurt, and it took some time and treatment before he picked himself up, pulled rank on Troy Parrot to take the ball off him, and went through his familiar ‘psyching out’ routine before converting into the corner. Having become victim himself of some disaffection in the fan base of late, that takes some guts and it clearly meant a lot to him as he cupped his ears to take in the applause.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson (No.10) celebrates with team-mate Alan Browne after scoring the equalising goal from the penalty spot to make the score 1-1

With North End in the ascendency at this point, they took the lead a few minutes later with a well-deserved first Championship goal for Everton loanee Tom Cannon.

Once in the lead, Preston seemed far more comfortable and, apart from a couple of lapses that were covered by some last-ditch defending, saw out the game for that all important win. So, are we finally out of the malaise that has crept in as the season has progressed? In this fan’s view: no, we are not.

The first-half display was abject and so typical of recent fayre to the point where I was beginning to wonder if the players had lost all confidence in their boss and were finding it difficult to play for him.