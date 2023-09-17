Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel: Consistent style of play paying dividends

Watch more videos on Shots!

Of the two, striker Milutin Osmajic had only two training sessions under his belt and became our latest ‘only fit striker’ due to injury to Will Keane whilst away on international duty.

The other debutant, Liam Millar, had a dream start as left wing-back in providing an assist for a Duane Holmes headed goal after only 37 seconds and in scoring himself before the half-hour mark following a neat lay-off by Osmajic.

At this point, those around me looked at each other and nodded in agreement...Millar is the kind of dribbling player and carrier of the ball that we have been missing for quite some time.

Going in at half-time 2-0 up felt comfortable, but it was clear that Plymouth are a decent team, especially going forward, and a cracking save by Freddie Woodman was needed to keep the scoreline to nil in the Preston goal.

The second half saw Argyle claim even more possession as they pushed hard to get back into the game. They were rewarded with a well-worked goal around the hour mark and resulted in the now familiar pattern of us holding on and throwing bodies on the line to see out a win. Whilst it feels good by time of the final whistle, this fan could do without the drama in terms of the effect on my heart rate!

However, it also means we create good opportunities from counter-attacks and on another day could easily have scored a couple more.

Of these, Osmajic can count himself unlucky in rising majestically at the far post to a Millar cross with ‘goal’ written all over the resultant header that the Pilgrims’ keeper somehow got a hand to.

Brad Potts also hit the post as he continues his excellent early season form. As a right wing-back, he now looks like a round peg in a round hole and credit must be given to manager Ryan Lowe for seeing this potential and sticking to his guns.

As for our long-term injuries, it was great to see both Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady come off the bench and it is interesting to note youngster Kian Best kept his place amongst them as the senior players return.