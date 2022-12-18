Tim Mercer's Fans' Panel verdict: Unrecognisable from a week ago

On the field of play they were unrecognisable from the off, with Queens Park Rangers deservedly taking all three points back down the M6 to London. By the end, it was probably more surprising they had only one goal to show for their efforts, it being scored early in the second half from a well-taken corner.

How North End got to half-time still at 0-0 was a mystery and felt fortunate to say the least. The visitors looked dangerous every time they moved forward with the ball, displaying a high level of technical skill and seemingly able to dribble past the men in white shirts at will.

Where was that wonderful disruptive play of seven days ago? This fan felt a little bewildered, as did those around me, with shrugged shoulders and surprised expressions.

Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez beats /Queens Park Rangers' Andre Dozzell

We didn’t put a glove on them and I began to wonder if it was simply the case that the Hoops were showing why they had done so well earlier in the season, being top still at the latter end of October. For me that only tells half the story. Putting it simply, apart from the odd glimpse of play we witnessed at Ewood Park, the team underperformed and didn’t appear able to raise the level of controlled aggression needed to knock the visitors out of their stride.

It was just too easy for QPR, to the point where of one of their forwards started showboating late into the second half, winning a free-kick by getting a shove from a frustrated Alvaro Fernandez for his lack of respect.

Having said all this, there were two moments when the hosts could have, and for one should have, scored.

The first was shortly after Rangers had taken the lead, with Ben Woodburn being put through on goal by a neat Ched Evans lay-off. Having taken his chance so well the previous Saturday, it seemed certain he would beat the keeper in a one-on-one, but the shot was saved.

