Tim Mercer column: ​PNE showed relegated City that nobody gets a free ride in the Championship

Preston North End's Andrew Hughes (right) competing with Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss

​A great result and performance in the first home match of the season also produced North End’s first win of the campaign and builds on the hard-fought point in the opening fixture of the previous Saturday.

Newly-relegated Leicester City strolled out into the Deepdale sunshine looking self-assured in what this fan felt was a touch arrogant.

Yes, their team was stuffed with players from their recent top-flight experience, but this is not the Premier League.

Nobody gets a free ride in the Championship, as they found to their cost up against a refreshed-looking Preston side following some savvy dealings by Paul Heckingbottom and his team over the summer.

One of these is the exciting winger/wing-back Thierry Small, who walked away with the man-of-the-match award.

Not only did he provide the quality assist for Milutin Osmajic’s late winner, but he did not shirk away from his defensive duties either.

Last week I noted how he struggled a bit in his first 45 minutes at this level before gaining confidence and improving in the second half.

Here, he was on it from the off and maintained the level up to his substitution.

Another plus for me is having a target man up top in fellow new recruit, Michael Smith. His ability to hold the ball up is something we have lacked for a long time now and is especially useful in complementing the very different style of Osmajic.

At his best when on the move, Osmajic’s new freedom could have easily led to a hat-trick had he taken two further chances handed on a plate to him by Small and Alfie Devine.

Again a different type of player, the on-loan Devine is young and hungry.

He opened the scoring in only the seventh minute following a beautifully weighted assist from another new face in right wing-back Pol Valentín.

Devine still had a lot to do after pushing the ball beyond Leicester’s outrushing keeper as the angle narrowed on the right-hand side of the six-yard area. Full of confidence, he squeezed it home to open his account with aplomb.

A final word must go out to Daniel Iversen. Having him back between the sticks just feels right.

A world class save in the second half, shortly before the Foxes equalised, would normally feel exceptional, but we all know from his previous time in PR1 that they almost feel ‘typical’.