Ticket details for Preston North End's friendly with Bamber Bridge

The game on Saturday, July 10, will be the first since March 2020 that North End supporters have been able to attend due to the Government restrictions during the pandemic.

A capacity of 1,300 has been put in place for the fixture which traditionally kicks-off PNE's pre-season campaign.

Tickets will be sold through the club house at Bamber Bridge or over the phone by calling 01772 909695.

Fans watch the Bamber Bridge v Preston North End game in July 2019

They go on sale at 4pm today (Friday), priced £10 adults and £5 for concessions and Under-16s.

The opening times for ticket sales over the coming days are: Friday 2nd July - 4pm to 10pm, Saturday 3rd July - 3pm to 10pm, Sunday 4th July - 3pm to 10pm, Monday 5th July to Thursday 8th July - 7pm to 10pm.

Track and trace details will be required for all adult tickets purchased.