Ticket details for Preston North End's derby clash at Blackpool

The Lilywhites made a request for a higher allocation but the decision for the number given rests with the police and Blackpool's ground safety officer.

Barnsley had a following of 2,900 when they played there last Saturday, with Blackburn getting a 3,000 allocation for their visit this weekend.

Sales of North End's allocation will initially be to ambassadors, starting on Thursday morning at 9.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's Bloomfield Road ground

Remaining tickets will go on sale on Monday on a point priority basis, details of which will be announced on Sunday.

A statement from PNE said: "The club have been given an allocation of 2,200 tickets for this fixture, with no further tickets available.

"Despite the club’s repeated efforts to see the allocation increased for our supporters, ultimately the decision was made by Blackpool’s ground safety officer and the Police for health and safety reasons.

"Due to the high demand for tickets for this fixture, the tickets will initially go on sale to ambassadors, as per our legal obligation to give them priority for away tickets, and this priority period will run from 9am on Thursday 30th September to 5pm on Saturday 2nd October.

"Please note that ambassadors can only purchase one ticket which must be for personal use, these are non-transferrable and must therefore be purchased for the same age category as your season card. There will be no upgrades or regrades available for this fixture for those wishing to change age categories.

"Any remaining tickets will then go on sale at 9am on Monday 4th October on a points priority basis, with details of how many points are required to purchase in this period to be announced on Sunday 3rd October, once the club has clarity on how many tickets are remaining following the Ambassador sales period.

"Should tickets still be available after this date, further communication will be made with regards to the next priority period."

Tickets will be available online at www.mypne.com or in person from the ticket office. There will be no sales over the phone.

The cost of tickets are adult £27, seniors (65 and over) £23, under-18s £11, under-12s £7 and under-fives free - under-fives must be accompanied by an adult.