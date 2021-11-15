Ticket details confirmed for Preston North End's clash with Blackburn Rovers as tickets go on sale

They have been given the full allocation of 7,403 tickets in the Bryan Douglas Darwen End, with tickets on sale now.

There are 4,397 available in the lower tier which will be sold first, with the remaining 2,978 in the upper tier becoming available once the first allocation has sold.

There was a bit of unrest from PNE fans when the prices were initially announced but is an away trip that is usually very well travelled although it is not far.

Preston North End fans celebrate victory in a sold out away end in 2019.

Tickets for adults are £30, seniors (65+) are £24, 18 to 23-year-olds are £18, 12 to 17-year-olds are £12 and U12s (accompanied by an adult) are £8.

Ewood Park has been a happy hunting ground for PNE, who are unbeaten in five trips there stretching back six years since Rovers fell out of the top flight.

They have won three of the unbetaen five, most recently 2-1 with Greg Cunningham and Liam Lindsay finding the net on a cold night in February behind closed doors.