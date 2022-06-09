The new Championship season is still months away and international football is currently tking centre stage on the TV but clubs across the UK are working hard behind the scenes to strengthen their squads for the next campaign.
Preston North End and Sheffield United had been looking at a potential loan move for a Manchester City star but any chance of a deal being struck could be scuppered by Southampton who have reportedly made a permanent offer to their Premier League rivals.
Another reported target for Preston, who is also thought to be on the radar of their Lancashire rivals Blackpool, is now wanted by Scottish champions Celtic.
Meanwhile, Sunderland are considering a move for a Cardiff City attacker who is set to become a free agent while another Bluebird who is out of contract could make a move to League One side Sheffield Wednesday.
Middlesbrough look set to complete a deal to sign an international defender from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers while Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are monitoring a separate Rovers’ star.
Elsewhere, Stoke City are looking to rival Bristol City in the race to sign a Reading star while the Royals are targeting a move for a veteran striker once his QPR contract expires this summer and Coventry City are closing in on a deal for a Bristol City player who was wanted by Birmingham City.
Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning: