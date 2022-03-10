The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures kicks off tomorrow night with a full weekend card to follow.

Preston North End are set to make the trip to Cardiff City on Saturday with the Lilywhites looking to pick up points and make a push towards the promotion playpoff spots.

Eight points currently separate Ryan Lowe’s side in 12th and the Bluebirds in 17th going into the match.

The two teams have met twice already this season in the league and the FA Cup with the Welsh side winning both of those meetings 2-.

The PNE gaffer recently said: “We are down to our last 10 games. If we had beaten Nottingham Forest the other week and won at Coventry, I would have been standing here saying we want to fight for the play-offs.

“That would have been an extra four points and we’d be on 54 points – we are on 50 points.

“I can’t say we are going to do this or do that, all I’m going to ask the group to do is win as many games as they possibly can and see where that takes us.

“There’s no pressure on them, we will do the best we can.”

Meanwhile there are plenty of stories doing the rounds behind the scenes in English Football’s second tier this morning. Here are a selection of Thursday’s biggest transfer rumours involving EFl Championship sides:

1. Coventry look to make Clarke-Slater move permanent Coventry City have held talks with on-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter regarding a permanent move to the club this summer (CoventryLive) Photo Sales

2. Fulham watching Bolton forward Fulham have been keeping casting an eye over Bolton Wanderers striker Dapo Afolayan (The Bolton News) Photo Sales

3. Reading to add new stopper Interim Reading FC boss Paul Ince has confirmed that a new goalkeeper will be joining the club before they face Nottingham Forest this weekend (FLW) Photo Sales

4. Cherries could re-sign former loanee Bournemouth are interested in a summer move for Celtic’s on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers but could face competitions from Leicester City and Wolves (sbiSoccer) Photo Sales