Thursday’s Championship transfer latest: Former Preston North End striker on the move, Blackburn close to deal for Brighton defender & Middlesbrough to lose out on winger

Norwich City’s former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill has signed for West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old has joined the Baggies after falling down the pecking order at Carrow Road, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

“Coming here was the best option I could have possibly picked,” Hugill told West Bromwich’s official website.

Thursday's Championship news

“You look at the size of the club and everything else that comes with the name West Bromwich Albion, it was something I just felt I had to be a part of.

“I’m delighted to be here and I want to help the club push for their targets.

Elsewhere, French side Stade Reims have scuppered Middlesbrough’s deal for winger Mitchell Van Bergen, says Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has been on the verge of joining the Championship side after they submitted a second bid for him.

But the Ligue 1 side have now agreed a fee for Van Bergen with his club Heerenveen.

Football League World says ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has urged his former side to knock back any big bids for promising striker Daniel Jebbison – even if one of £10m comes in.

Canadian Jebbison burst on to the scene at the end of the 2020-21 season where the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

The same website claims Blackburn Rovers are moving closer to a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Jan Paul van Hecke.