The Lilywhites failed to break down Nottingham Forest’s defence and took a home point following two successive wins over Peterborough United and Reading.

The 0-0 is Preston North End’s third in six matches.

They now sit 13th in the Championship and seven points from a play-off spot – however every side in the top six, bar Huddersfield Town, have games in hand over Preston.

They will now travel to Coventry City this weekend in pursuit of another victory over the 9th place club.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Hull boss to join Posh Grant McCann has reportedly agreed to return to management with Peterborough United following the sacking of Darren Ferguson. The 41-year-old previously helped Posh win promotion to the Championship in 2011. (Peterborough Telegraph)

2. Baggies eye Newcastle midfielder West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff. The midfielder is facing uncertainty over his future following the Magpies' takeover. (Football League World)

3. Tigers prepared to spend 'big money' Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has admitted he is prepared to spend big money on a striker this summer. Keane Lewis-Potter is currently the Tigers' top scorer with seven goals. (The 72)

4. West Ham consider Robins swoop West Ham are reportedly weighing up a summer bid for Bristol City teenager Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has made 27 appearances in the Championship this season. (Football League World)