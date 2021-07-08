Three of Preston North End's Championship rivals are under EFL transfer embargoes

The trio, Derby County, Hull City and Reading, are among eight clubs in the EFL who have restrictions on them.

Fleetwood, Town and Gillingham from League One, together with Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United and Swindon Town, are the others.

The embargoes are in place for varying reasons, with the EFL publishing the identities of the clubs 'In the interests of transparency and in line with the principles of good governance'.

Derby County's Pride Park ground

Derby are under an embargo for five reasons: failure to provide audited annual accounts, annual accounts not filed with Companies House, default in payments to HMRC, default in paying transfer fee instalment and non-submission of audited accounts.

The embargo on newly-promoted Hull, who PNE face at Deepdale on the opening day of the season, is due to 'conditions under monitored loan agreement'.

It relates to a loan the Tigers took out with the EFL to help them get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reading's embargo is for a breach of profit and sustainability rules.

The clubs under the EFL embargo can still sign players on free transfers and loans so that they have 23 players of professional standing in their squads.

Clubs cannot pay fees to acquire loan players and cannot pay additional wages on top of the salary the player receives at their parent club