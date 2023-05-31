Three key areas that Preston North End must improve this summer to give them a chance of a play-off push

It was a season that, in truth, anyone could have got promoted – outside the top two who were clear of the rest of the division.

The play-off picture seemed to change week on week and the final four in the play-offs featured two sides in the relegation zone after 14 games, so no one was ever really out of it. Just ask Sunderland who were 12th and seven points behind sixth – who had a game in hand – with just seven games to go.

There was definitely a sense of what might have been as the season came to a close, especially within the fanbase, as Preston showed they just didn’t have as much to offer as those that managed to make it into the play-offs.

PNE players celebrate Brad Potts' goal of the season at Luton Town

But what would bridge the gap between the Lilywhites and the top six? Personally, I think there are three main positions that have to be filled convincingly this summer. If not, it’s hard to see PNE not coming out with the same outcome as this season.

First of all, the age-old problem of right wing back. This is not a criticism of Brad Potts. There is a reason he’s been used a lot – aside from being the only out and out right wing back at the club – and that he is so loved by his teammates. He puts in a mammoth shift every time he steps on the pitch and defensively, he’s solid. He’s man marked tricky wingers out of the game in the past and is a reliable presence. But unfortunately he offers little going forward.

He’s spoken before about his lack of goals but he also doesn’t create enough chances either. There have been moments, but over the course of the season there must be regular service from the wide area, particularly if there’s only one on that side.

An attacking wing back is a must, and that goes for the other side too. Fernandez did that job down the left but came away with no goals and only a few assists. Rectifying those problem positions with attacking, creative threats is imperative and can create space for others to work in too.

There needs also to be a man to finish off those chances that would then hopefully be created. It doesn’t matter how they arrive, be it another loan like Tom Cannon’s impact, or a permanent deal, Preston have to just add quality. Whilst it would be nice for it all to come on a permanent basis, it just isn’t really possible to sign the calibre of player PNE require to make a step up within the budgets that they set themselves.