Three goals in 10 games is unacceptable - Preston supporter Tom Coulston says something needs to change

The team news came in and the name on everyone’s lips was Alvaro Fernandez. It felt like a well overdue start after some great sub cameos and cup performances.

It was looking like an inspired decision from Ryan Lowe as we took the game to the lead leaders in the first 40 minutes with Fernandez driving forward and creating space for the North End midfielders to dictate the game.

That goal typically never came though and Sheffield United hit us with a sucker punch just before half time.

Álvaro Fernández was substituted which did not go down well with the PNE faithful Photographer Rich Linley/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Sheffield United - Saturday 17th September 2022 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It felt as though as soon as we went behind that was game over, with the way we’ve been attacking in recent weeks.

That proved to be the case and despite some half chances we never really carved them open which is proving to be a real cause for concern.

The tipping point for a lot of fans was around the hour mark when the triple change to bring off Ali McCann, Fernandez and Emil Riis sparked huge groans from the stands.

It seemed a bizarre decision as we were on top at the time with Riis and Fernandez looking like the only ones with any pace to cause Sheffield United problems.

The game petered out after that with fans leaving hugely frustrated.

Three goals in 10 games is simply unacceptable and needs rectifying before we find ourselves in danger.

Whether that’s a change in personnel or formation to try and get a tune out of these players I’m not sure, but we can’t keep doing the same things that aren’t working week after week.