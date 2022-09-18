Three goals in 10 games is unacceptable - Preston supporter Tom Coulston says something needs to change
It was a case of same old story at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.
The team news came in and the name on everyone’s lips was Alvaro Fernandez. It felt like a well overdue start after some great sub cameos and cup performances.
It was looking like an inspired decision from Ryan Lowe as we took the game to the lead leaders in the first 40 minutes with Fernandez driving forward and creating space for the North End midfielders to dictate the game.
That goal typically never came though and Sheffield United hit us with a sucker punch just before half time.
Most Popular
-
1
Preston North End striker addresses potential move to Middlesbrough, his form and upcoming Sheffield United clash
-
2
Preston North End punished for lapses in concentration in 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United
-
3
Manchester United youngster gets first league start as Preston North End team confirmed for Sheffield United clash
It felt as though as soon as we went behind that was game over, with the way we’ve been attacking in recent weeks.
That proved to be the case and despite some half chances we never really carved them open which is proving to be a real cause for concern.
The tipping point for a lot of fans was around the hour mark when the triple change to bring off Ali McCann, Fernandez and Emil Riis sparked huge groans from the stands.
It seemed a bizarre decision as we were on top at the time with Riis and Fernandez looking like the only ones with any pace to cause Sheffield United problems.
The game petered out after that with fans leaving hugely frustrated.
Three goals in 10 games is simply unacceptable and needs rectifying before we find ourselves in danger.
Whether that’s a change in personnel or formation to try and get a tune out of these players I’m not sure, but we can’t keep doing the same things that aren’t working week after week.
The two-week break should hopefully do the squad some good to recharge the batteries and come back fresh and ready to go at Sunderland.