Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefan Thordarson was proud of Preston North End’s performance in the 2-1 win against Middlesbrough - and delighted to open his account for the club.

Here’s how he and the rest of the Lilywhites squad reacted after back-to-back wins.

Sam Greenwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on loan Leeds United man took to Instagram and said: ‘Another three points on to Friday night. Fans were brilliant @pnefcofficial’.

Stefan Thordarson

“Brilliant to get the three points, also showing great character in winning it after going down to 1-1 again and yeah, brilliant being on the pitch in front of our fans,” said Thordarson. “I feel Middlesbrough are a really good team, attacking, one of the best teams in the league. I felt we stood good in our defensive low block at times and of course, they are going to create chances. But I feel we dug deep and showed real quality when we got our chances at our end.

“100 per cent (one of the best midfields faced yet). I was just saying, actually, their midfield is really good at rotating with Azaz always behind your back when you're playing as the six. Obviously, he's been scoring and assisting lots, so you're always thinking where he is and the two sixes from them are really good on the ball - first-time passes - but I felt we dealt with it actually OK. There's a reason why they are in fifth; we just need to get to that place as well, where we can control the game from midfield as well.

“I feel it was a very balanced game from our side. When we squeezed up into our pressure, especially a couple of times in the first half, there were also some good moments. I'm really happy to win. Finally, my first goal for the club, I'm very proud and very happy. I've been speaking a lot with Ched (Evans) when I've been getting into the boxes, because obviously last season I scored a lot of goals and this season hasn't been falling for me in front of goal. We've just been chatting about staying calm and the goal will come. I'll keep on getting the chances and focusing on hitting the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn't get much better than scoring my first goal here at Deepdale. I've shown that (I can score) every team I've played for. I scored I think 11 goals last season in all competitions. It's just a part of the game I want to bring also here, and I feel that's been missing, goals and assists. But I've felt all around we've been playing good and hopefully this is something that we'll continue to do... all I want to do is go out there and help the team as much as I can. I'm very happy to be able to do that today.”

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

The Aston Villa loanee posted on X: ‘Grinding them out #3points 💙🤍 class from the lads and support was immense thank you! 🙏🏽❤️’

Jayden Meghoma

PNE’s new loan recruit said on X: ‘Great team performance today, buzzing to get 3 points and my home debut. Thanks to the fans for your support.’

Emil Riis

The PNE forward pointed to his ears after scoring the winner and took to Instagram post-match.