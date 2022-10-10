'They were rubbing each other's tummies!' – PNE boss on illness that ravaged his team ahead of Norwich City win

Norwich’s Josh Sargent scored the first goal of the game before two from Emil Riis turned the game on its head. Gabriel Sara got the home side back on level terms but Troy Parrott found the winner and his first league goal for Preston.

North End secured the points despite a sickness going through the team the night before the game.

Lowe said: “We had a bug all through the camp all night. Brad Potts got taken off the bench because he was spewing up on the pitch, Ali McCann spewed up at half time. Ben Whiteman's stomach was in turmoil, Freddie Woodman we had to get some vitamins in him, he was sick. We've had lads in there that have played through the bug. Myself and Mike Pollitt have had it as well.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates at the end of the match.

"For there to be illness going through the team and for them to go out there and perform the way they did, it's really pleasing.

"You get those things in the back of your head, what's meant to be is meant to be. I could have easily changed them but they all wanted to get through it and play. Overall I was very pleased with them, to get through what they did was tough.”

PNE banded together to make sure they got the win at Carrow Road and the manager felt it was a credit to their unity.

Some were even becoming nurses to aid their teammates through their illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe said: “The character of the group is fantastic, the togetherness is unbelievable. I felt it Friday night when the lads were helping each other and were rubbing each others’ tummies and having a laugh and a joke about it.

"They were cuddling each other, honestly, it was heartwarming to see the way they were around each other. Even on Saturday making sure everyone was okay.