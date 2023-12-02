​There will be little festive cheer for supporters if things don’t improve, PNE fan John Smith has his say on the worrying loss to QPR

​​The visit of Queens Park Rangers began a hectic December schedule of seven quickfire matches for North End in the period leading up to the New Year.

Before kick-off I was hoping that we could bounce back and banish the ghouls from the humiliating midweek defeat at Middlesbrough by beating the struggling London side who were near the bottom of the table .

However, I could not have had more of a Friday night fright had I chosen to go and visit The Scare Kingdom Scream Park for my entertainment instead of watching this horror show which did very little to warm up my heart on a freezing cold Deepdale night.

Our last three games since the win at Rovers have quite frankly been awful with the most worrying thing for me being that we have never really look like scoring in any of them although we did manage to get a goal on the counter attack against Cardiff.

Three straight losses and an aggregate of one goal scored and seven conceded is a very grim statistic to digest.

Although unlike Middlesbrough this game was not over by half-time apart from a tame Ched Evans shot early in the first half we did not have another effort on target for the rest of the game.

Mads Frojkaer should have finished off our best move of the game in the second half instead of blazing the ball high over the bar into Row Z but in general it was another game in which we created absolutely nothing attacking wise .At Middlesbrough if we had taken all the chances we created we would have only lost 4-1 . On Friday night working on the if Frojkaer, would have scored we would have still lost the game 2-1.

Rangers are a team I would consider to be one of the division’s poorer sides but they grew in confidence as the game progressed and fully deserved their win. In the second half they were far sharper and moved the ball forward into our box far quicker than what our constant sideways and backwards style of football did into theirs. .Although things improved slightly with the introduction of Liam Millar at half time to be honest I am not enjoying our current style of football which lacks entertainment and is making visits to Deepdale seem rather like a chore these days.

The two goals the Londoners scored to win the game were very basic and in my opinion could of been defended better.Put it this way - If the old Sunday football team I managed would have conceded these goals I am afraid my frustrations would have resulted in me kicking over the water bucket on the line on both occasions.

Looking at our position in the table it is far from panic stations at the moment but two wins from our last 12 games is another concerning statistic. These days I tend to just drink whatever is in the glass instead of pondering whether it is half full or half empty.