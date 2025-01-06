Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End could have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their talented youngsters.

Preston North End midfielder Theo Mawene is the subject of transfer speculation with two Premier League clubs considering a move this month.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon is reporting on his Patreon that Mawene is being monitored by both Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion. The two clubs are set to send scouts to PNE's FA Youth Cup match against Manchester United on January 17.

Mawene scored a sublime goal as they knocked out Liverpool 4-1 in the third round. To date he's made one senior appearance for the first-team - coming off the bench against Leicester City towards the end of last season.

He was a part of pre-season preparations with the first-team and played against Lincoln City, Fiorentina and Everton. Mawene was named as a substitute on the opening day of the season against Sheffield United but was not called upon.

Since the change of manager from Lowe to Paul Heckingbottom, he has not been named in a match day squad for the senior team. Theo comes from a footballing family with a strong link to PNE. He is the younger brother of Noah, who is two-years older than him and currently out on loan in League Two with Newport County.

Youl Mawene is the dad of both Noah and Theo. The fan favourite played for the Deepdale club from 2004 to 2010 and made 197 appearances in total. Noah and Theo are both centre midfielders, whereas father Youl was a centre back during his playing career.

Theo Mawene is a player that Paul Heckingbottom could consider using. The Preston North End boss has helped the careers of many young players. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Paul Heckingbottom's stance on Preston North End's youngsters

Heckingbottom has been credited with helping forge the careers of Alfie Mawson, John Stones and Mason Holgate, which is exciting for a player like Mawene. The boss’ managerial career began at Barnsley's development team and over the years he's grown a reputation for giving youth players their opportunity. Heckingbottom explained his stance on that front earlier this year.

“It's not an intention that I go in and think I want to play these young players,” said Heckingbottom when appearing on the PNE Pod in August. “It's probably my background a little bit, probably the fact I like to work on the grass and I try to make things black and white for players as much as possible and then it's a case of who is performing the best.

He added: “I'm not scared to make that decision and put them in but what young lads need to understand is and there is no excuse I make for them because of their age. If you're in then the expectation is on them to perform.

“I think you can be too soft and too lenient on young players. It's a tough industry and a tough business, whilst they will get the support, effort and time from us, we expect the same stands from the players who step in. Whilst the opportunity is there there's got to be a real desire to go and take it.”