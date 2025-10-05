The Tim Mercer column: Let’s hope international break does not break North End’s momentum

Lewis Dobbin, left, tries to go past Greg Docherty

​​North End continued their good early season form with a solid display and win inside a windswept Deepdale.

Yes this is still only nine games in, but it is round about now that the fledgling table starts to take some shape and lifted the Lilywhites up to fourth position in the Championship, just three points behind leaders Coventry.

Of course there is a long way to go, but the injection of positivity and belief in this revamped squad has brought the much missed feel good factor back to our home soil and long may it continue.

The seasoned players are still in the core and it is great to see them performing better, with a special nod from this fan towards Ben Whiteman and Andrew Hughes who have lifted their game so far.

As for the match itself, the first half was somewhat frustrating despite the hosts having the better share of it. Lewis Dobbin made a nuisance of himself a few times with his clever twists and turns, but didn’t have his eye-in when pulling the trigger as shots went either high or wide.

Harrison Armstrong made his first home start and despite his obvious quality was struggling a bit to get a foothold in the game.

However, he improved as the game wore on and looks like he will be a real asset long before we get to the season’s end.

The first clear cut chance came on the hour mark when a trademark Hughes cross from the left found an unmarked Ali McCann only six yards out who headed straight at a relieved keeper.

Good service continued down the left, in the main due to the excellent Andrija Vukčević, and it was his run and cross from the by-line that led to the opener after being helped on by McCann and then Dobbin to Thierry Small whose deflected shot looped over the keeper and into the net.

As he celebrated, the former Addicks man made his feelings known to the away supporters, having been booed by them for most of the match whenever he touched the ball.

Substitute Alfie Devine was the next player to get down that left wing and placed the ball into the path of Daniel Jebbison who finished well for his first goal since signing on loan from Bournemouth.

On this occasion, let’s just hope that the international break does not stop the clear momentum that has built up in these first two months.