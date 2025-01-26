The Tim Mercer column: Great victory for PNE against one of the better sides in the Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oddly, it felt like a deserved three points for North End despite Middlesbrough looking the stronger in key phases of the game, especially in midfield.

Early on, it was the visitors who took control and I began to fear we might be in for a bad day which would kill the momentum of recent form, setting us firmly back into the uncomfortable lower-midtable zone.

However, a couple of good saves from Freddie Woodman and an excellent block from January signing Lewis Gibson gave the platform for Stefán Thórdarson to score his first goal for the club since signing in the summer – and what a great goal it was.

Staying just onside, he raced down the left flank to get on the end of a neat Milutin Osmajić header and cut inside a defender to curl the ball into the far corner of the net.

That knocked ‘Boro out of their stride and led to the rest of the half being quite comfortable up to the break.

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, the visitors came out of the restart blocks at full speed and dominated play with a powerful midfield that seemed to be able to cut through at will.

Inevitably, this resulted in a well taken equaliser that only spurred them on all the more in the half they were playing towards their large contingent of fans in the Kop.

You could feel another goal was coming as North End became somewhat overrun and with no seeming outlet to take away the pressure.

However, a couple of double substitutions brought some savvy experience onto the field of play that broke Middlesbrough’s momentum and allowed the Lilywhites to wrest back control.

And when one of those subs, Emil Riis, scored his customary goal against the men from Teesside, it was a solid team that saw out the game for three wins out of the last four.

For this fan, the man of the match was easy to pick out in the form of Mads Frøkjær, who appears to be steadily improving under the management of Paul Heckingbottom.

He was involved all over the park and ran his socks off, never giving up.

Indeed, it was Frøkjær’s determination that allowed him to latch onto the visitors’ defensive mix-up and provide Riis with the opportunity for the winner.