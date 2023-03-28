The striking similarities between Preston North End's Everton and Aston Villa loanees one year apart

To some that statement may stir up derision. Yes, North End are still a mid table team as they were last season but looking more specifically, there is a comparison to be made at the top end of the pitch.

This season, Ryan Lowe is looking to Tom Cannon to supply the goals for his side. He’s a young striker who likes to play on the shoulder, run in behind and looks to be an accomplished finisher already, particularly when feeling confident. He has times where he can drift out of games and shows his inexperience but it is clear to the naked eye what he offers the Lilywhites and that he has a lot of quality, particularly for Championship football.

It’s also his first loan in the football league away from his parent club, and boyhood club, who are an established, historic side in the top flight. His form for PNE has led to his first international U21 call up – scoring on his debut.

Preston North End loan pair Tom Cannon and Cameron Archer

Does that sound familiar?

At this stage of Cameron Archer’s loan last season, 13 games in, he had five goals. Cannon has played 13 games of senior men's football and has three, so is not far behind.

Archer’s 14th game was against Blackpool, where he scored the winner and wrote himself into PNE history in a 1-0 win – next up for Cannon is the Seasiders, those games coming just four days short of 12 months apart.

It will certainly be welcome if the similarities continued and Cannon was able to net the decisive goal against North End’s arch rivals, but it does also show a good identification of talent from Lowe.

Twice he’s been able to pick out players that have otherwise gone under the radar to a point, particularly at senior level, and been able to harness the hype and potential around them to get them up and running for North End.