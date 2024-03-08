Former PNE striker Connor Wickham

Blink and you’ll probably have missed Connor Wickham’s brief spell at Preston North End.

Two appearances and a total number of 32 minutes in a Lilywhites shirt, it was hardly enough to endear him to the Deepdale faithful. However, his fleeting visit to PNE doesn’t mean that North End fans won’t be pleased to hear that the front man has joined the 10th club of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, with just weeks of the current campaign remaining, the 30-year-old has arrived at League One Charlton on a free transfer - and without kicking a ball in a competitive game since the final day of last season for former club Cardiff.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones has added Wickham to his Valley ranks on a short-term deal after the 30-year-old impressed during a two-week trial. Similar circumstances saw the striker handed a Deepdale deal under Frankie McAvoy in 2021. And with Jones hoping the forward can a bolster his Charlton side’s firepower between now and the end of the season, he delighted to welcome someone of Wickham's calibre to south east London.

Speaking to the Charlton website, the Addicks boss said: ‘Connor’s been here for a couple of weeks and we like the human being, so that’s the start. The experience, physicality and quality he has makes him a really good signing. We’re pleased to have him in and it’ll be interesting to see how much we can get out of him.’

Wickham, who boasts Crystal Palace, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Sunderland among his former clubs, made his PNE debut as a 65th minute substitute in the 1-1 draw with West Brom in September 2021. He started the next game against Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup but was withdrawn from the action after just seven minutes following an innocuous collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, that caused a hamstring muscle to detach from the tendon, meaning he failed to play again for the club, with his then deal expiring in January 2022. Since his Deepdale departure, Wickham has played for MK Dons, Forest Green and Cardiff.