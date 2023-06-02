At home there were record season ticket sales and away from home the North End players were never without considerable support.

It will more than likely be the same for the 2023/24 season, with the Lilywhites entrenched in many folk in Preston, no matter what.

But with Southampton, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle just three teams to join the Championship for the coming season, there will certainly be some changes to the away days.

Preston North End fans at Deepdale

Last season, North End fans would have had to travel 5,776 miles to watch their side at every single away game, although that was with Burnley, Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool all in the division.

Southampton, Ipswich and Plymouth are amongst their replacements, with Leicester City and Leeds United also dropping down from the top flight and Sheffield Wednesday winning the play-offs in League One.

The League One champions will be the furthers away day for the Lilywhites’ faithful next season, needing to navigate 608 miles to get to Home Park and then back to Deepdale.

Norwich City will be the next biggest challenge for the travelling contingent, with a 532 round trip on the cards – although if there is a repeat of the end to end 3-2 win from last season, that mileage will be much easier to deal with.

Their local rivals, newcomers Ipswich take bronze when it comes to longest trips for the next campaign, with Portman Road and back covering 512 miles.

The closest trip next season is an obvious one, and the only game that will take place in Lancashire, away from Deepdale, in the Championship next season. There is only a 28 miles round trip involved in getting to Blackburn Rovers’ Ewood Park.

There’s a significant jump to the next closest game, and thankfully for mileage’s sake, they stayed in the division, with Huddersfield Town away requiring a 110 miles round trip.

Third place goes to a a returning side to the Championship, Leeds United, who have spent three seasons away back in the Premier League. Sky Sports’ favourite child will be back in the second tier for 2023/24 and are 132 miles away from Deepdale.

All in all, should an avid supporter go to every single PNE away game next season – not including the Carabao Cup and FA Cup ties, which could take place away from home – they would have to travel a whopping 7,258 miles.

That number is an increase of 1,482 miles on the 2022/23. Only four teams picked up more points away from home than Preston last season, all making the top six and three of them promoted (Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Sunderland). Ryan Lowe’s men will have to bring in a similar return next season if they are to repay the efforts their supporters will have to go to in making sure their side is backed on their travels.

2023/ 24 Round Trips:

Birmingham City – 220 miles

Blackburn Rovers – 28 miles

Bristol City – 390 miles

Cardiff City – 424 miles

Coventry City – 252 miles

Huddersfield Town – 110 miles

Hull City – 242 miles

Ipswich Town – 512 miles

Leeds United – 132 miles

Leicester City – 262 miles

Middlesbrough – 242 miles

Millwall – 492 miles

Norwich City – 532 miles

Plymouth Argyle – 608 miles

QPR – 452 miles

Rotherham United – 188 miles

Sheffield Wednesday – 148 miles

Southampton – 496 miles

Stoke City – 138 miles

Sunderland – 270 miles

Swansea City – 498 miles

Watford – 414 miles