The staggering distance Preston North End fans will have to travel next season in the Championship, with Leeds United, Sunderland and Southampton awaiting
At home there were record season ticket sales and away from home the North End players were never without considerable support.
It will more than likely be the same for the 2023/24 season, with the Lilywhites entrenched in many folk in Preston, no matter what.
But with Southampton, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle just three teams to join the Championship for the coming season, there will certainly be some changes to the away days.
Last season, North End fans would have had to travel 5,776 miles to watch their side at every single away game, although that was with Burnley, Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool all in the division.
Southampton, Ipswich and Plymouth are amongst their replacements, with Leicester City and Leeds United also dropping down from the top flight and Sheffield Wednesday winning the play-offs in League One.
The League One champions will be the furthers away day for the Lilywhites’ faithful next season, needing to navigate 608 miles to get to Home Park and then back to Deepdale.
Norwich City will be the next biggest challenge for the travelling contingent, with a 532 round trip on the cards – although if there is a repeat of the end to end 3-2 win from last season, that mileage will be much easier to deal with.
Their local rivals, newcomers Ipswich take bronze when it comes to longest trips for the next campaign, with Portman Road and back covering 512 miles.
The closest trip next season is an obvious one, and the only game that will take place in Lancashire, away from Deepdale, in the Championship next season. There is only a 28 miles round trip involved in getting to Blackburn Rovers’ Ewood Park.
There’s a significant jump to the next closest game, and thankfully for mileage’s sake, they stayed in the division, with Huddersfield Town away requiring a 110 miles round trip.
Third place goes to a a returning side to the Championship, Leeds United, who have spent three seasons away back in the Premier League. Sky Sports’ favourite child will be back in the second tier for 2023/24 and are 132 miles away from Deepdale.
All in all, should an avid supporter go to every single PNE away game next season – not including the Carabao Cup and FA Cup ties, which could take place away from home – they would have to travel a whopping 7,258 miles.
That number is an increase of 1,482 miles on the 2022/23. Only four teams picked up more points away from home than Preston last season, all making the top six and three of them promoted (Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Sunderland). Ryan Lowe’s men will have to bring in a similar return next season if they are to repay the efforts their supporters will have to go to in making sure their side is backed on their travels.
2023/ 24 Round Trips:
Birmingham City – 220 miles
Blackburn Rovers – 28 miles
Bristol City – 390 miles
Cardiff City – 424 miles
Coventry City – 252 miles
Huddersfield Town – 110 miles
Hull City – 242 miles
Ipswich Town – 512 miles
Leeds United – 132 miles
Leicester City – 262 miles
Middlesbrough – 242 miles
Millwall – 492 miles
Norwich City – 532 miles
Plymouth Argyle – 608 miles
QPR – 452 miles
Rotherham United – 188 miles
Sheffield Wednesday – 148 miles
Southampton – 496 miles
Stoke City – 138 miles
Sunderland – 270 miles
Swansea City – 498 miles
Watford – 414 miles
West Bromwich Albion – 208 miles