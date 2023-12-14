News you can trust since 1886
We've taken a look at pie prices in the Premier League and the EFL.We've taken a look at pie prices in the Premier League and the EFL.
How the price of a pie at Preston North End compares to other clubs in the North West - including Bolton. Blackburn, Burnley and Wigan

The match-day pie is often the go-to option for football fans

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Dec 2023, 17:22 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 17:31 GMT

A match-day pie is a must for many football fans up and down the country.

A day out at the game just isn't the same if you haven't found yourself tucking into your meat and potato before kick-off or half-time. Indeed, for many, it might even be the highlight - especially if results on the pitch aren't exactly going to plan!

But just how much can you expect to pay for your pie at Deepdale or other clubs here in the North West?

Well, with the help of Away Games, we've attempted to find out. Here's what we discovered.

According to Away Games it is £5.50 for a pie at the home of treble winners.

1. Manchester City- £5.50

According to Away Games it is £5.50 for a pie at the home of treble winners. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

According to Away Games it's £5 for a pie at Stockport County.

2. Stockport County- £5

According to Away Games it's £5 for a pie at Stockport County. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

According to Away Games it will cost you £3.90 for a pie at Old Trafford.

3. Manchester United- £3.90

According to Away Games it will cost you £3.90 for a pie at Old Trafford. Photo: Ash Donelon

It's £3.50 for a pie at Morecambe according to Away Games.

4. Morecambe- £3.50

It's £3.50 for a pie at Morecambe according to Away Games. Photo: Michael Regan

