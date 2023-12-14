The match-day pie is often the go-to option for football fans

A match-day pie is a must for many football fans up and down the country.

A day out at the game just isn't the same if you haven't found yourself tucking into your meat and potato before kick-off or half-time. Indeed, for many, it might even be the highlight - especially if results on the pitch aren't exactly going to plan!

But just how much can you expect to pay for your pie at Deepdale or other clubs here in the North West?

Well, with the help of Away Games, we've attempted to find out. Here's what we discovered.

1 . Manchester City- £5.50 According to Away Games it is £5.50 for a pie at the home of treble winners. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2 . Stockport County- £5 According to Away Games it's £5 for a pie at Stockport County. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3 . Manchester United- £3.90 According to Away Games it will cost you £3.90 for a pie at Old Trafford. Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

4 . Morecambe- £3.50 It's £3.50 for a pie at Morecambe according to Away Games. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales