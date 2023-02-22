McCann is likely to miss the next eight to 10 weeks, which could potentially see him back just before the end of the campaign but with North End likely to have nothing to play for by that point, it would be unnecessary to risk his return with only a couple of games to go when he could instead take his time and come back fit and ready to go for pre-season.

Lowe also is not one to rush players back, generally airing on the side of caution, another reason why the Northern Ireland international wouldn't be seen.

It's a huge blow for PNE as they've now lost their best midfielder from this season.

Preston North End's Ali McCann and Josh Onomah

McCann is someone that North End fans have wanted to see get a regular run in the side and he has not disappointed.

But with him now out, the question is, who comes in to replace him?

McCann had nailed down one of the starting spots in the three-man midfield and now there is the chance for one of three others to come in and take it, as things stand.

It seems like Ben Whiteman and Ryan Ledson will always be jostling for the deepest role, captain Alan Browne is in one of the other midfield spots and with numbers now getting even thinner in there, moving him to right wing back again doesn't seem the wisest move.

So to fill the final slot it is between Daniel Johnson, Ben Woodburn or Josh Onomah.

All have a touch of class about them, they're all, potentially, seen as that luxury player, but none have done it consistently this season.

Granted, Onomah has been in the building for a matter of weeks but his cameos so far have shown he's off the pace and Lowe has admitted he needs to get to match fitness. So that isn't one for right now, but he's shown in the past at Fulham he's capable of making a big impact should he be up to the speed.

Woodburn started the last match against Hull City and whilst he started well, he tailed off. It's probably a symptom of a lack of game time this season but he has shown fleeing moments of being sharp and technically sound, without putting a run of such performances together.

Johnson needs no introduction, over 300 games for PNE and a legend of the club for his service. At Ewood Park he showed he can still run games but they've been so few and far between this season, he's even been hooked before half time.

They’re all fallen starts of sorts. Johnson having been player of the year and star of the show not long ago at Deepdale but now not even making the bench, Woodburn was the next big thing at Liverpool until he wasn’t and so too Onomah, who looked to revive his career after Tottenham Hotspur let him go with some stand out showings at Fulham.

