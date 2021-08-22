The latest on Preston North End's striker search as Connor Wickham comes in on trial

PNE secured their first Championship points of the season as Patrick Bauer scored the only goal of the game on his return to the starting line up, after eight months out, but following the game talk was on a new striker.

Wickham was seen taking part in the warm down and is currently spending time at the club on trial. He was put to PNE by the player's agent and the Lilywhites see no risk in taking a look at him.

There is no guarantee of an offer for the player but it is not something they are ruling out as they continue to run the rule over him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Wickham (left) celebrates scoring in 2020.

The club are aware of his injury record and the risk that would be involved with signing the 28-year-old and he has not had a pre-season.

PNE feel it is as much down to the player as well as themselves to get him up to speed a little bit more to see what he can do, but he would not be the only incoming forward if others were to become available.

North End are not in the market for one striker, rather goalscorers. If it comes about that they do not get one in that they feel is good enough, they will be disappointed - if more than one becomes an option they will take them. They are out to add goals to their squad, which is not neccesarily limited on the amount of bodies.

At the moment, Wickham is training for Frankie McAvoy's men, with the head coach having an open mind to recruitment. PNE are looking at other options in the meantime and their search for a forward has been extensive - Wickham is also free to explore other options though at this moment in time it seems North End are his main choice.

He was released by Premier League side Crystal Palace in the summer after six years at Selhurst Park, scoring 11 times.

Elsewhere, Liam Delap has been linked with a move to most Championship clubs and the Lilywhites are no different. The 18-year-old signed a new five-year-deal with Manchester City this week but the latest is that he may not actually be going out on loan - though that could well change in the final weeks of the window.

Many clubs are still working to get more players in and PNE know that also means there will be further players surplus to requirements, with them prepared ot make moves as the market changes.