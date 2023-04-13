The last time Preston North End beat Millwall - including a Paul Gallagher hat-trick of assists
Preston North End have a crunch match this weekend as they face Millwall in the Championship.
A win would see PNE into the play-off places and they will be looking to channel a previous encounter at The Den from 2019 where they were victors, 3-1.
A treble in half an hour was enough for North End on the day, with Andrew Hughes, Tom Clarke and Sean Maguire giving Alex Neil’s side thei unassailable lead. Ben Thompson got a goal back for Millwall with just over 20 minutes to go, but it proved to be for nought.
Current first team coach Paul Gallagher laid on all three goals on the day as North End enjoyed their day in London.