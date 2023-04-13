News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
43 minutes ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
3 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

The last time Preston North End beat Millwall - including a Paul Gallagher hat-trick of assists

Preston North End have a crunch match this weekend as they face Millwall in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

A win would see PNE into the play-off places and they will be looking to channel a previous encounter at The Den from 2019 where they were victors, 3-1.

A treble in half an hour was enough for North End on the day, with Andrew Hughes, Tom Clarke and Sean Maguire giving Alex Neil’s side thei unassailable lead. Ben Thompson got a goal back for Millwall with just over 20 minutes to go, but it proved to be for nought.

Current first team coach Paul Gallagher laid on all three goals on the day as North End enjoyed their day in London.

Preston North End's Brad Potts with a first half shot

1. Potts takes aim

Preston North End's Brad Potts with a first half shot Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
Tom Barkhuizen of Preston North End is challenged by Shane Ferguson

2. Barkhuizen dribbles

Tom Barkhuizen of Preston North End is challenged by Shane Ferguson Photo: Harriet Lander

Photo Sales
Preston North End's Andrew Hughes scores his side's first goal

3. Hughes opens the scoring

Preston North End's Andrew Hughes scores his side's first goal Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
Preston North End's Tom Clarke scores his side's second goal

4. Clarkey makes it two

Preston North End's Tom Clarke scores his side's second goal Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Paul GallagherMillwallTom ClarkeLondonBen ThompsonAlex Neil