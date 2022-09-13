The last time Preston North End beat Burnley - with Keane and Johnson getting the goals
Preston North End meet Burnley this week in the league for the first time in six-and-a-half years.
The last meeting was during the 2015-16 season, North End’s first back at Championship level having won the League One play-offs the season before.
Burnley on the other hand were gunning for the league title, which they did secure in the end.
The two sides traded blows, the Lilywhites winning at Turf Moor and the Clarets winning at Deepdale.
At the Turf, Will Keane and Daniel Johnson scored in a 2-0 win with Joey Barton’s deflected free kick enough in the return fixture in PR1.
PNE Starting XI: Pickford, Vermijl, Clarke, Huntington, Cunningham, Reach, Browne, Johnson (Welsh, 90’), Gallagher, Garner, Keane (Hugill, 79’).
PNE subs not used: Kirkland, Woods, Brownhill, Kilkenny, Doyle.
Burnley Starting XI: Heaton, Darikwa (Lowton, 78’), Duff, Keane, Mee, Arfield (Kightly, 77’), Barton, Jones, Boyd (Taylor, 71’), Gray, Vokes.
Burnley subs not used: Gilks, Ward, Marney, Hennings.