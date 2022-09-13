The last time Preston North End beat Burnley - with Keane and Johnson getting the goals

The last meeting was during the 2015-16 season, North End’s first back at Championship level having won the League One play-offs the season before.

Burnley on the other hand were gunning for the league title, which they did secure in the end.

The two sides traded blows, the Lilywhites winning at Turf Moor and the Clarets winning at Deepdale.

At the Turf, Will Keane and Daniel Johnson scored in a 2-0 win with Joey Barton’s deflected free kick enough in the return fixture in PR1.

PNE Starting XI: Pickford, Vermijl, Clarke, Huntington, Cunningham, Reach, Browne, Johnson (Welsh, 90’), Gallagher, Garner, Keane (Hugill, 79’).

PNE subs not used: Kirkland, Woods, Brownhill, Kilkenny, Doyle.

Burnley Starting XI: Heaton, Darikwa (Lowton, 78’), Duff, Keane, Mee, Arfield (Kightly, 77’), Barton, Jones, Boyd (Taylor, 71’), Gray, Vokes.

Burnley subs not used: Gilks, Ward, Marney, Hennings.

1. 1 Burnley’s Joey Barton is shown a yellow card by referee Kevin Friend Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan Photo Sales

2. 2 Preston North End's Jordan Pickford dives to his right to keep out a free kick taken by Burnley’s Joey Barton. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan Photo Sales

3. 3 Preston North End's Will Keane, left, holds onto his brother Burnley's Michael Keane. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan Photo Sales

4. 4 Preston North End's Will Keane scores the opening goal. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan Photo Sales