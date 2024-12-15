​Our crucial midweek win at Cardiff had helped steer Preston away from the choppy waters of the relegation mire towards calmer mid table ones.

​So before this game I felt it would be a great result if we could take a point from a match against one of if not the best side in the division .

However, after what I personally thought was an all-round outstanding effort from the team, I left the stadium after the end of it feeling slightly disappointed that their endeavour did not earn them the reward of all three points.

Although we only had a slender one-goal advantage, I felt comfortable as the game entered its dying seconds.

The crescendo of noise from the Deepdale faithful had increased in volume as they got prepared to celebrate what would have been our biggest scalp of the season so far.

At the other end, the normally raucous following from Leeds, our old foes from the Premier League play-off games in 2006, watched on in stunned silence as it looked like they would be "Marching On Together" back over the Pennines with their tails between their legs.

This whole end of game scenario changed though in its final moments when in what was a cruel stroke of luck a flick from a low cross into the box deflected off the legs of the unfortunate Jack Whatmough into the net to level the scores.

It really was such a pity especially as well for our manager Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked by Leeds after only 16 games in charge for them just over six years ago.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances the goal which gave us our interval lead had come from a counter attack and for me it is our goal of the season so far.

It began when Brad Potts having won the ball on the edge of our own penalty area then played it upfield to the feet of Milutin Osmajic on the half-way line.

Like a spinning top the Montenegrin striker then turned his marker and galloped down the wing before sending over a low cross for Potts who had run almost the full length of the pitch to convert at the far post .

In the second half, we were possibly a little guilty of sitting in too deep in our own half towards the end of it but on the flip side of that our opponents strength in depth showed in the quality of their second half substitutions which made it a difficult task for us to see the game out.

I thought a big plus in this display was that our defence defended like trojans and almost kept a clean sheet against the division’s top scorers.

I myself was particularly impressed by the performance of my man-of-the-match Jordan Storey. It will be interesting to see what happens with him, as well as a number of other out of contract players, over the next few months.