The John Smith column: ​Celebrations of Blades boss Wilder sent me stir crazy as Hecky suffers defeat on return to Bramall Lane

​​A lot of water had passed under the bridge since we were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United at Deepdale in August on the opening night of the season.

The resignation of manager Ryan Lowe after this defeat and the subsequent appointment of ex-Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom made it the strangest start to the season I have seen since the shock departure of Bobby Charlton from Deepdale almost 50 years ago in August, 1975.

Since the opening month of turmoil, things have now settled down and although we have not as many points on board as last season I am of the belief that a little progress has been made by the manager with regards to the shaping of his own team.

However, with so many players out of contract soon, we are now entering a period of transition.

Sam Greenwood is tackled by Sheffield United's Sam McCallum

Our management team of Hecky and Stuart McCall had been in charge of the Blades when they were promoted in 2022-23 and this was their first return to Bramall Lane since being sacked 16 months ago when United were struggling at the foot of the Premier League table.

Before the game kicked off, I would definitely have settled for a draw at a ground which in modern times has largely been a bogey ground for the travelling faithful.

I was of the opinion that we would have to be at our best defensively and also be very clinical should any clear cut chances come our way if we were to achieve any kind of result against the promotion-chasing side .

Our task looked even harder when the home side came out of the traps as fast as a dog hurtling towards the first bend at the nearby Owlerton Greyhound Stadium.

They missed two glorious opportunities in the game’s opening few minutes which had they been converted could have put the game to bed even earlier than they had done in the reverse fixture at Deepdale.

For most of the first half we were forced to defend with a great deal of tenacity as we struggled to get on the front foot and get the ball further up the pitch into our opponents’ penalty area.

When the referee blew his whistle for half-time I personally was relieved to go into the interval with the score still level.

In the second half, we almost took the lead when Sam Greenwood’s long-range shot cannoned off the post but this was as good as it got for us on the day as moments later the home side went upfield to take the lead with a near post header.

The goal was greeted with great delight on the touchline by United's manager Chris Wilder.

It made me express a face of bewilderment similar to the one of his namesake Gene Wilder in the film Stir Crazy when he was sentenced to 125 years in prison for a bank robbery he did not commit.

Although shortly after this we made a triple substitution and had a bit of a flurry late on, the game ended up going the way of the hosts, who by and large, have held the upper hand in this fixture over the years..

As I filed down Bramall Lane after leaving the stadium, I had a distinct feeling of deja vu as for me this was basically a case of rinse and repeat.