The John Smith column: Boro victory was gritty display with a sprinkling of magic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North End recorded back-to-back league victories with a gritty, workmanlike performance against play-off chasing Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a battling display with some good bits of football thrown in too.

The result highlights my belief that at Deepdale we can compete and pick up points against any team in this division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fine 2-1 win with was almost an exact carbon copy of the game last time we played Boro here just under a year ago in February 2024.

Preston North End's Emil Riis Jakobsen is congratulated on scoring his team’s second goal Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Middlesbrough - Saturday 25th January 2025 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2025 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Not only was it the same scoreline the goals followed in the same order pattern with even our winning goal being scored by the same player although this was not too surprising considering Emil Riis prolific goalscoring record in games against "The Smoggies".

Knowing that Boro were going to be backed by more than 5,000 fans before kick off, I had suspected that with them also having some high quality players on their books this game might prove to be a tricky afternoon for us.

It certainly looked like this would be the case when the away side played with their tails up on the front foot in the games early stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, we managed to silence the raucous away following shortly before the half-hour mark when we drew first blood with a goal of real quality on the counter attack.

To use the words of actor Leslie Phillips it was a real "ding-dong" moment for the Deepdale faithful when Stefan Thordarson scored his first goal at Deepdale.

The Iceland international went on a strong run on the left wing before cutting inside and then sending a swerving shot into the bottom corner of the net.

We had to dig in deep and defend resolutely after Boro levelled the game shortly after the half time restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal awoke the quietened away following from their slumber and they then tried to urge their team on as they went on the attack in search of a winner.

During this period we were indebted to Freddie Woodman for making two fine saves which preserved our lead.

Although there were other candidates for the man-of-the-match award, including Ali McCann, Khane Kesler-Hayden and Mads Frojkaer, in my opinion, the award should go to our goalkeeper.

He has looked a little more like his old confident self in some recent games particularly since Lewis Gibson has been playing in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I must admit to being disappointed by a section of the crowd in the Town End who booed manager Paul Heckingbottom’s decision to replace Milutin Osmajic with Emil Riis.

Many of these "would be managers" were left with egg on their faces when, within minutes of his introduction, the Danish striker pounced on a poor mistake by the visitors’ defence and sent a sizzling shot into the net to bring home the bacon for North End.

Although Boro huffed and puffed a bit towards the end of the game, it was now our fans who were the loudest and they certainly played a role in helping the team see the game out to reach its joyous conclusion.