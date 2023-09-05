Preston North End’s squad has been valued after the 2023/24 summer transfer window slammed shut - do you agree with their valuations?

Preston North End proudly sit top of the EFL Championship as we enter the first international break of the season.

Ryan Lowe's side have picked up 13 points from a possible 15, and finished their first block of fixtures with an away win over former manager Alex Neil, who has been busy in the transfer market with Stoke City. The Lilywhites themselves made some moves in the summer and joined in on transfer deadline day last Friday with two new arrivals being confirmed at Deepdale.

Montenegrin striker Milutin Osmajic has joined on a permanent deal, meanwhile former Liverpool winger Liam Millar has arrived from FC Basel on a season-long loan deal. Both players didn’t feature at the weekend given the lateness of their deals, but when the league resumes on Saturday, September 16, both players should be in contention to make their debuts against Plymouth Argyle.

Millar and Osmajic's arrivals were in addition to the signings of Mads Frokjaer-Jensen who looks an astute signing, as well as Duane Holmes and Calvin Ramsay, who both have had a good amount of experience in British football. Some players have departed this summer, including Bambo Diaby who went to Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee, whilst Daniel Johnson headed to Stoke on a free transfer, which will have come as a slight blow but Ryan Lowe has tried to replace him.

After a recent update by TransferMarkt, here we take a look at how mostly every first-team player at Preston North End are valued. What do you think about these? TransferMarkt tries to work out players valuations based on their form as well as how long there is to run on a players contract.

Flick through our gallery, which starts from the least valued players to the most valued players - and tell us whether you think they’re either underpriced or overrpriced.

*Felipe, Kitt Nelson, Kian Taylor, Kian Best, Josh Seary, Noah Mawene and Layton Stewart did not have values at the time of writing

1 . Lewis Leigh TransferMarkt Value: £42.7k Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Image Photo Sales

2 . Mikey O’Neill TransferMarkt Value: £128.3k Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ched Evans TransferMarkt Value: £170k Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . David Cornell TransferMarkt Value: £213.8k Photo: Harriet Lander/Getty Images Photo Sales