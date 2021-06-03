The EFL signs new football deal with PUMA

The EFL have signed an agreement with sports brand PUMA to become their official match ball partner.

It is a long-term deal which will see the PUMA footballs used in all league, Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy matches.

PUMA already supply match balls to La Liga in Spain. They replace Mitre as the EFL’s match ball supplier.

The new PUMA football which will be used in the EFL next season

The ball, which incorporates the latest technology developed by PUMA, is designed to complement the variety of styles on show across the EFL.

The traditional white ball features the colours of the EFL logo alongside custom acceleration graphics to showcase the explosive speed of the ball when moving.

For poor visibility conditions, a high-vis fluorescent yellow version has been produced.

There are also specially designed balls in competition colours for the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

Ben Hughes, general manager of PUMA UK, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the English Football League.

“Brands always talk about telling stories but there’s no greater story-telling than the drama that unfolds at EFL grounds.

“Whether it’s one of the League’s showpiece cup finals or a midweek match in November, the EFL inspires fans to dream and communities to unite.

“With 1,891 games next season, we can’t wait to play our part with product expertise and innovation that makes PUMA one of the world’s most trusted sports brands.”

EFL Chief commercial officer, Ben Wright, is delighted with the new deal.

Wright said: “We’re extremely pleased to be partnering with PUMA as our new match ball supplier.

“As a well-established global brand, we’re excited to see this new product used across all EFL competitions during 2021/22 and in future seasons.

“PUMA not only partners with Leagues, clubs and players, but further drives the game forward with its impressive grassroots and community work.

“After nearly 18 months of football being played behind closed doors, we’re hopeful that spectator numbers in stands will return to pre-pandemic levels for the start of next season and that fans will be able to see the new ball being used in person.”