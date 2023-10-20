Preston North End striker Ched Evans

Preston North End striker Ched Evans was told he was close to being paralysed from the neck down if he continued playing.

But just months after being told such devastating news, the 34-year-old is in contention to feature for the Lilywhites in today’s lunch-time kick-off against Millwall.

Any involvement will be the former Sheffield United and Fleetwood front man’s first since March 14, when he scored the winner in a 2-1 win against Rotherham.

Evans has been fighting his way back to fitness after getting the go-ahead to resume full contact training following surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord.

That was causing him to experience blackouts on the pitch, electric shocks through his body and numbness in his arms - concerning symptoms that the player had been keeping to himself for two years.

And as he awaits to hear if his Preston comeback will be completed today against the managerless Lions, Evans revealed he was initially told to prepare for a whole new life away from football.

Speaking to the PNE club website, the striker revealed what happened after his Rotherham heroics: ‘The next day, I couldn’t remember my kids’ names, so that worried me a bit. I couldn’t remember the baby’s name.

‘I remember Jacko (Matt Jackson, the club’s head of medicine) ringing me and asking where I was, and I think that set the alarm bells off for him.

‘He suggested we go and see a specialist. In the back of my mind, I knew what the surgeon was going to say because of the symptoms I’d been feeling for a couple of years.

‘We went down to London and he asked me when I thought about retiring and I said: ”When my body gives up” and he just replied with: ‘I think that’s it now, you’re so close to being paralysed from the neck down”.’

Evans added: ‘I should be thankful everyday that I can walk and play football, and more importantly have a life with my kids because that was a genuine fear for me and my wife that I want to grow up being able to go on a bike ride and play football with my kids. That was the biggest fear.’

Receiving such life-changing news, Evans would have been forgiven for walking away from the game and concentrating fully on his future with his family.

However, he opted for surgery over the summer and the arduous rehab that would require - and is now reaping the rewards after he returned to training once the green light to continue his career was given.

Evans said: ‘For me, it was straight away (deciding when he would report back for training). They talked about the psychological effect it could have on you, but luckily I’ve been one of those players who’s not really worried about hurting myself, hence why this went on for so long.

‘The reality of it is there’s no risk like there was seven months ago. I’m fit. Obviously I need to play games and stuff like that, but for me it’s turned out to be the perfect outcome, although it’s taken a while to get there.

‘The club has been so supportive and I couldn’t thank them enough. The lads have been 100 per cent behind me and my family.

‘It’s going to be special for me on Saturday because I know what could have been, so I’m going to be so humbled and I’m so excited for it. I’m looking forward to it like you wouldn’t believe.’

Evans has scored 16 goals in 73 PNE appearances following his move from Fleetwood in January 2021. He ended last season as Preston’s top scorer with nine goals, despite his season being cut short.