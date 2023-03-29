The derby before the derby! Preston North End take on Blackpool on the golf course in the name of charity

The event was put together in memory of a PNE fan who passed away, the line ups battling it out for the Stephen Fell Shield, in memory of the lifelong North Ender who tragically passed away in a cycling accident at the age of 44 in 2021.

Ian Bryson, Lee Cartwright, Andrew Lonergan, Barry Nicholson and Neil McDonald were the former players representing Preston at Shaw Hill Golf Club last Sunday, the precursor to Saturday’s derby between the two sides’ first teams.

Pro golfers – and PNE fans – Peter Finch and Andrew Robertson also took part, with Stephen’s father Gordon also representing North End.

The Stephen Fell Shield. Credit: Martin Salisbury

So far, £250 has been raised from the event, though that is expected to double in the coming weeks.

Hopefully not a sign of things to come, it was Blackpool that were victorious on the day, five-and-a-half holes to one-and-a-half, with Stephen’s father Gordon involved in winning PNE’s point, with Nicholson and Peter Finch claiming half.

The hope is that #DerbyDayGolf can be become an annual event, so there could be a chance for more PNE fans to play a round alongside some former players this time next year.

One of the organisers of the event, North End fan Martin Salisbury, said: “The event was a fantastic tribute to Stephen, a true North Ender, and it was a day he would have loved to have competed in.

Both teams pose for a photo at the start of the day. Credit: Martin Salisbury

“The atmosphere and camaraderie between the two teams was superb and it was a great way to bring the old enemies closer off the pitch in a #FansTogether golf day.

“However, you could sense that competitive edge and rivalry once the first tee shot was struck and also see the hurt on the faces of the PNE team at the end of the round.