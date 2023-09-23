News you can trust since 1886
The Championship’s ‘dirtiest teams’ table and where Preston North End, Sunderland and Ipswich sit - gallery

Preston North End have picked up 16 yellows cards in their seven Championship games to date

By Mark McMahon
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 10:07 BST

Preston North End sit proudly at the top of the Championship - but there’s another table where their ranking doesn’t look as impressive.

That’s the second tier’s fair play table, which takes into account each side’s disciplinary record over the season so far.

The Lilywhite’s mid-table position is, off course, nothing to worry about, with Ryan Lowe’s side picking up 16 yellows and recording zero reds in their seven league games played to date.

But with suspensions eventually kicking it as the season progresses, they’ll want to avoid any needless bookings or sendings off as they look to maintain their place at the division’s summit.

But how does Preston’s record compare to others in the Championship?

Here’s what we found out with the help of data collated by Transfermarkt, with one point per yellow card, three for each second yellow and five for a red.

9 points (9 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight reds)

1. =23rd: Millwall

9 points (9 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight reds)

10 points (7 yellows, 1 second yellow, 0 straight reds)

2. 22nd: Middlesbrough

10 points (7 yellows, 1 second yellow, 0 straight reds)

11 points (11 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight reds)

3. =20th: Watford

11 points (11 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight reds)

11 points (11 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight reds)

4. =20th: Huddersfield Town

11 points (11 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight reds)

