Saturday's home game against Coventry was Preston North End's second Saturday 12.30pm kick-off of the season | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

They’re kick-off times Championship fans have had to get used to this season.

However, it’s fair to say Saturday 12.30pm kick-offs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp despised them, especially if the Reds were involved in European competition the game immediately before.

They’re here to stay, though, following Sky Sports’ bumper TV deal with the EFL, with Preston North End fans unable to attend certain games benefitting twice already this term thanks to live coverage of the Burnley and Coventry games on Sky Sports+.

Indeed, last Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off win against the Sky Blues allowed the 13,312 inside Deepdale and those at home in front of the telly to enjoy the victory secured by Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsbrough on December 7 will be the next time the Lilywhites line up for a Saturday lunchtime fixture. But as fans across the EFL continue to adjust to these early games, which Championship teams currently love and hate the new expectations put on them this term?

Here’s what we discovered...

Note: PNE’s midweek home game against Norwich on Tuesday night is also available to watch on Sky Sports+.

12.30pm kick-offs league table

1 Norwich - 12pts from 5 games played

2 Sunderland - 9pts from 3 games played

3 Oxford United - 8pts from 4 games played 4 Luton - 7pts from 3 games played

5 Middlesbrough - 6ts from 4 games played

6 Burnley - 5pts from 4 games played

7 WBA - 5pts from 4 games played 8 Blackburn - 4pts from 2 games played

9 Preston North End - 4pt from 2 games played

10 Stoke - 3pts from 2 games played

11 Derby - 3pts from 2 games played

12 Sheffield Wednesday - 3pts from 2 games played

13 Pompey - 3pts from 3 games played

14 Watford - 3pts from 3 games played

15 Cardiff - 3pts from 3 games played 16 Leeds United - 2pts from 3 games played

17 Millwall - 2pts from 4 games played

18 QPR - 2pts from 4 games played

19 Bristol City - 1pt from 1 game played

20 Plymouth - 1pt from 2 games played

21 Hull - 1pt from 2 games played

22 Coventry - 1pt from 4 games played

23 Swansea - 0pts from 1 game played

24 Sheffield United - 0pts from 0 games played