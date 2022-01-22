THE BIG MATCH: Betting odds for Swansea City v Preston North End

But Preston will be encouraged by their midweek fightback at Deepdale against Sheffield United.

It appears goals are going to be on the agenda in general under new boss Ryan Lowe and another 2-2 draw looks a tempting bet at 14/1.

Midfielder Alan Browne has been in fine form and I like the 12/1 for him to score first.

Alan Browne is 12/1 to score first at Swansea

Elsewhere, it looks a decent enough set of Premier League fixtures for punters to get stuck into though not easy by any stretch. Is it ever, though?

Manchester United will be somewhat lifted after their midweek success at Brentford when they host West Ham on Saturday.

Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in a much-improved second-half showing on Wednesday, swept the Bees aside in a 3-1 victory for interim boss Ralph Rangnick.

West Ham did show they are beatable when conceding three in a home defeat to Leeds.

With that in mind the 10/11 available for a home win at Old Trafford looks worthy of a place in your bets.

With that result at the London Stadium in mind, Leeds are another side at home who look value this weekend where they are generally priced up at Evens to see off Newcastle at Elland Road.

To round up the treble it will have to be Manchester City to take all three points back up north from Southampton in the tea-time kick-off. They are an understandably short enough price at 3/10 though its hard to envisage them not winning given their form and it rounds up to a tidy 4/1 treble.