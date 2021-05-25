The big Lancashire Post Preston North End survey - have YOUR say!
Take part in the Lancashire Post's big Preston North End survey and give your view on the 2020/21 season and look ahead to the next campaign.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:00 am
It was an eventful season for PNE, in which they struggled for the most part, sacked their manager and fired themselves back up the table with promotion form.
Now you have the chance to have your say on what went on and what you would like for next season.
Simply click here and have your say!