THE BIG KICK OFF: Peterborough United vs Preston North End
Preston North End travel to Peterborough United in the Championship, kick off at 3pm.
We look at two of the key men in the fixture, the Posh boss and the referee.
The boss: Darren Ferguson
The Peterborough boss will be a familiar face to most PNE fans, having been in charge of the club in 2010, a season that saw the Lilywhites relegated.
He’s since spoken glowingly about North End and accepted the role came too soon, and success otherwise with Peterborough backs up there may be more to him than those few months.
He’s won four promotions with Posh – three from League One – but again is staring at relegation from the Championship. He also got Doncaster up from League Two.
The referee: Tim Robinson
Tim Robinson will be familiar with PNE, having refereed them twice this season, as well as Peterborough once.
Neither side has won with him in the middle, PNE drawing 0-0 with Bristol City and losing to Blackpool with Posh beaten by Reading 3-1.
Most recently he gave a controversial penalty to Sheffield Wenesday in midweek.
He has dished out five red cards and 107 yellows in his 25 games this season, across the Championship, League One and both cups.
