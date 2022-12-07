News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates after the final whistle following the match at West Brom

The best Preston North End pictures from Ryan Lowe's 12 months in charge

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates 12 months in charge at Deepdale today.

By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago

The Liverpudlian was appointed PNE manager on December 7 2021 following the sacking of then head coach Frankie McAvoy. Arriving from Plymouth Argyle, he brought in a different style of play and instantly got supporters on board.

There have been ups and downs since his time in charge began, but we’ve picked out a few key moments that have been celebrated long after the final whistles.

1. A win on debut

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson celebrates scoring his team’s winning goal against Barnsley in Lowe's first game in charge

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Enjoying the win

Ryan Lowe celebrates his first win as PNE manager

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Two in two

Brad Potts celebrates scoring his side's first goal as PNE made it two wins in two under Ryan Lowe, away at Stoke City

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. 10 men? No problem

Emil Riis celebrates scoring late on to equalise against Sheffield United

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

