The best Preston North End pictures from Ryan Lowe's 12 months in charge
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates 12 months in charge at Deepdale today.
By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago
The Liverpudlian was appointed PNE manager on December 7 2021 following the sacking of then head coach Frankie McAvoy. Arriving from Plymouth Argyle, he brought in a different style of play and instantly got supporters on board.
There have been ups and downs since his time in charge began, but we’ve picked out a few key moments that have been celebrated long after the final whistles.
