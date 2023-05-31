'The best news we could have wished for’ - Preston North End handed Ched Evans boost after spinal cord surgery

Evans missed North End’s run in at the end of the campaign due to the neck injury, that was causing issues with his spinal cord and giving him potentially life changing symptoms.

It was a very serious injury that put the Welshman’s footballing career in doubt, although those concerns are now over.

Speaking on a video posted to the club’s Twitter account, Evans said: “I'm five weeks post surgery and the surgery went really well. It took three hours, they went in through my throat, they removed some bone and some plates that were compressing my spinal cord.

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring his side's first goal

"But the surgery went really well. I met with my surgeon last week and he was really impressed with how I'm recovering. He said that once the bone has fused to the cages, that my neck will be as strong as ever.

"It is the best news that we could have wished for. It also means that I'll be back next season, doing what I live to do - scoring goals and winning games with Preston.”

Evans, 34, missed the final nine games of PNE’s season as they looked to try and secure a top six finish. In the end, they fell short, scoring 11 times in their final nine games whilst conceding 22.

The presence of the battling forward was missed at the top end of the pitch, with Ryan Lowe left with three young loanees to lead his line.

There were concerns over whether North End might have to seek a replacement for their no.9, with the club and the striker having to see how he responded to the surgery but instead there can now be optimism and excitement to see him back in a PNE shirt.