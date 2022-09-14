The best fan pictures from Preston North End's Lancashire derby against Burnley
Preston North End drew 1-1 with Burnley on Tuesday night at Deepdale, their first derby at home this season.
By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:26 am
Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored the first goal of the game from a corner after 10 minutes but North End replied from a corner of their own, Jordan Storey heading them level.
Over 20,000 fans attended the game in PR1, which was also saw both sides pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Here are the best pictures from the game...
