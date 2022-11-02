The best fan pictures from Preston North End's 1-0 win over Swansea City
Preston North End secured back to back home wins for the first time this season as they beat Swansea City 1-0 at Deepdale on Tuesday.
By Tom Sandells
5 minutes ago
Brad Potts’ goal was enough to give the Lilywhites all three points as they secured their 11th clean sheet of the season too.
The win puts North End level on points with the play-off places, in seventh solely because the Swans they defeated in PR1 have scored more goals than them, giving them the sixth spot.
The PNE fans were in fine voice backing their team against the Welsh side and these are our best pictures of their support.
